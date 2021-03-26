Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen Sells 702 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $25,194.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,820.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Micah Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Micah Chen sold 623 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $25,032.14.

On Monday, March 15th, Micah Chen sold 704 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $32,686.72.

On Thursday, March 11th, Micah Chen sold 506 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $23,518.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. 110,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Willdan Group by 328,380.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,796 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 31,925.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 195,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,759,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Willdan Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 926,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

