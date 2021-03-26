William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acutus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. 529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). On average, analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

