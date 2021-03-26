XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,153,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,718,091 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in XP were worth $997,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XP by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,502 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter worth about $4,959,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in XP by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,488,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,190 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in XP by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,595,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of XP by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 66,225 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XP stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36. XP Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $52.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

