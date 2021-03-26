Zacks: Analysts Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce sales of $2.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.37 billion and the highest is $2.61 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $11.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $12.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

