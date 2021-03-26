Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report sales of $4.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.95 billion and the lowest is $4.89 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $20.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

SNX traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.55. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $2,882,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $36,500,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 384,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 694.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

