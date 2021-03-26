Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report $1.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CATC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.65. 8,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $575.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $86.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

