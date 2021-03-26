Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.99. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,844. The firm has a market cap of $789.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $247,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

