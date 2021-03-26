Zacks Investment Research Lowers AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to Hold

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

AB has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

