Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Zenfuse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenfuse Profile

ZEFU is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,960,561 tokens. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zenfuse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

