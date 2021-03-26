Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,382.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $51,110.10 and $1,382.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00022419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00049519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.18 or 0.00641084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023482 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

