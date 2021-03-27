$1.15 EPS Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to announce $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.25. ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.26.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC traded down $18.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 216,631,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,544,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

