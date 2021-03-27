11,205 Shares in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Separately, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of IBHC opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

