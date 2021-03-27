12,541 Shares in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Bought by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LINC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

