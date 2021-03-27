1World (1WO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,270.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, 1World has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $12,270.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.08 or 0.00616307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00022952 BTC.

About 1World

1WO is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

