2,726,089 Shares in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,726,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,781,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.41% of MultiPlan as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,488,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03. MultiPlan Co. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

