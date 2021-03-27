275,000 Shares in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Acquired by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 435,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,046. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $118.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.35. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.