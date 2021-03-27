2,800 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,024.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,075.08 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,063.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,777.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.98.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.