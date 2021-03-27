28,136 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,808,000 after buying an additional 2,692,562 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 916,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after acquiring an additional 415,369 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,372,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,321. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71.

