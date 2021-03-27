2,990 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.59 and its 200 day moving average is $165.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $191.76. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

