32,635 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

WRB stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.