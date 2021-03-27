32,900 Shares in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Purchased by HN Saltoro Capital LP

HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. 3,812,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,015. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,485,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.