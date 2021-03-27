394 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet stock traded down $8.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,035.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,479. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,079.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,075.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,784.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

