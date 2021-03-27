$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report $40,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. Motus GI reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.38 million, with estimates ranging from $3.36 million to $3.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

MOTS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 624,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,028. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $39.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 934,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,485. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

