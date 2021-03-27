$496.44 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to announce $496.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $501.10 million and the lowest is $491.78 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $442.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $247.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after purchasing an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after acquiring an additional 155,220 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $20,910,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,843,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HELE traded up $7.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.50. 204,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $121.72 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

