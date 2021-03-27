$65.35 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report $65.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.30 million and the highest is $67.40 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $33.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $293.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.16 million to $294.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $272.34 million, with estimates ranging from $211.97 million to $332.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

NASDAQ:LGND traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.48. 126,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,732. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.19 and a 200 day moving average of $116.79. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $45,364,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

