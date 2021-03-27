724,944 Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 724,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.30% of Amyris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amyris by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 754.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

AMRS opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

