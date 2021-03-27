7,500 Shares in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

