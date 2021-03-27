946,894 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 946,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,232,000. Lumen Technologies comprises 1.6% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,139,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,812,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,665,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,602,562. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

