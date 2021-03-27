ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Declares $0.53 Annual Dividend

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.528 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

ABB has raised its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ABB has a payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABB to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $31.59 on Friday. ABB has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABB. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

