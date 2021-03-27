Acorns Advisers LLC Has $30.38 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Acorns Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 0.8% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $30,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.16. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.12 and a 12-month high of $100.81.

