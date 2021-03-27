Ade LLC Buys New Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Ade LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after buying an additional 220,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

