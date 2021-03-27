Ade LLC Invests $31,000 in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ade LLC bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $635,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,688,000 after purchasing an additional 230,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,539,000 after purchasing an additional 106,160 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $199.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.17. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.26 and a 12-month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

