Ade LLC Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ade LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.21.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,817. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

