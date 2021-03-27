Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 14,344 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 572.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVBN stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.16. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

