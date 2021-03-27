Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of PennantPark Investment worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 132,352 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.