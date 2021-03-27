Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of BA opened at $244.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.06. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

