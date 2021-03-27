Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $73.71.

