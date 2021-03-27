Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,499 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 105,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 51,509 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 248,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 33,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

