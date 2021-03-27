Aeryus (AER) Price Tops $0.0285

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 881.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Aeryus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Aeryus has a total market cap of $349,831.63 and approximately $48.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 789.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00070630 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002318 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aeryus

Aeryus (CRYPTO:AER) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo.

Buying and Selling Aeryus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

