AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.99. 1,314,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,347. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

