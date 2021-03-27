AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 725 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.26. 22,030,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,317,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.24 and a 200 day moving average of $264.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.37.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

