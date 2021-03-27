Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.90.

Shares of AA stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,979,000 after buying an additional 1,030,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alcoa by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,104,000 after buying an additional 173,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,776,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 127,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alcoa by 32.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,938,000 after buying an additional 1,235,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

