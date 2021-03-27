All Sports Price Reaches $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One All Sports token can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $35.93 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00048100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.80 or 0.00616103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022996 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

