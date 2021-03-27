AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 720.0% in March

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 187,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $187,000.

NYSE CBH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. 10,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,409. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

