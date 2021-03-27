AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0373 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $341,412.17 and $130.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00051178 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

