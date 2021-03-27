Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $749,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 33.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 53.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $7.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,024.73. 1,398,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,331. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,075.08 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,063.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,777.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,075.98.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

