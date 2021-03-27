Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited (LON:ALF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited (LON:ALF) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alternative Liquidity Fund stock opened at GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Friday. Alternative Liquidity Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.08 ($0.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07.

