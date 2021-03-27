Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.75% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,641. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.64. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $31.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.94.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

