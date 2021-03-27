Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 270,496 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270,496 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,767,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $732,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $655,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $1,967,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $389,213.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,968,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,934 shares of company stock worth $40,094,884 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,427.61 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

