Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 858,467 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 858,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

